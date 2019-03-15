Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, just got dropped by two major brands.

The 19-year-old had a partnership with Sephora, however, following her parents' recent legal troubles involving the college admissions scam, Sephora is cutting ties with Olivia.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," the company tweeted on Thursday after receiving backlash from many customers on social media.

A day later, a spokesperson for TRESemme told ET in a statement, "After careful review of recent events, we have decided to end our partnership with Olivia Jade Giannulli."

The USC student has also been under scrutiny, given her past videos and social media posts in which she explains how she doesn't "really care about school."

"I don't know how much of school I'm gonna attend," she said in a video posted over the summer. "But I'm gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying…I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

Loughlin was taken into custody by FBI agents in Los Angeles early Wednesday after being one of over 40 people charged in a college admissions cheating scam, including her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The Fuller House star was later released on a $1 million bond and put up her home for collateral as part of the bond.

The actress' travel was restricted to the United States and Canada, as she had been filming Garage Sale Mysteries in Vancouver. Court documents allege Loughlin and her husband paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and Olivia -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

As the news of Loughlin and her husband's indictment made news, Olivia was spending her spring break on the yacht of the Chairman of USC's Board of Trustees, Rick Caruso, TMZ reported. Caruso's daughter, Gianna, is one of Olivia's longtime friends.

Loughlin's daughter isn't the only one losing projects because of the scandal. Hallmark said on Thursday that they would no longer be working with the When Calls the Heart star, and stopped development of all productions that she's involved with.

See more on the scandal in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin Dropped By Hallmark After Alleged Involvement in College Bribery Scam

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Said Her Dad 'Faked His Way' Through College

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's Daughters: Who Are They?

Related Gallery