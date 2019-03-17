Back in 2017, Lori Loughlin appeared on her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli’s YouTube channel, and playfully joked about paying for the vlogger’s education.



In a video titled “Teaching My Mom Slang Terms of 2017,” the then-17-year-old introduces the Full House alum to Jake Paul’s single “It’s Everyday Bro,” which features the infamous line, “England is my city.”



Upon hearing this phrase, the actress admits that she isn’t familiar with it and adds, “If you would said ‘England is my city’ I would say, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’”



Later, the teen presented her mother with the word “clout,” only to discover that the term is already an established word and not a recent social media creation. “Once again…money on that education,” Loughlin comments dryly.

These exchanges take on new meaning in light of the the TV star’s recent arrest for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure Olivia Jade and her other daughter with husband Mossimo Giannulli, Isabella “Bella” Rose Giannulli, were designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.



Loughlin turned herself in and was charged last Wednesday before she was released on $1 million bond. Since, the fallout has been swift, and the 54-year-old actress deleted all her social media. Meanwhile, Olivia Jade lost a number of her corporate sponsors including Sephora Collection and TRESemme. Giannulli was also arrested and released on a $1 million bond on Tuesday.



“Olivia and Bella are both devastated by what’s happened. It's been mortifying and frightening for them," a source previously told ET. "They love their parents dearly and realize they only wanted the best for them but they are starting to realize how very serious the charges [against] their parents are at their expense.”



“They’ve always seen themselves as a good, honest family that works hard and follows the rules, but everything has changed overnight," the source added. "The reality of all of this has been devastating.”



The couple are just two of a sweeping college admissions bribery scam, which implicates dozens more -- including actress Felicity Huffman.

Additionally, Hallmark announced that it is officially cutting ties with Loughlin, whose projects with the network include When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mysteries.



Also, a source recently told ET that both Olivia and Bella are unlikely to return to school at USC after Spring Break. “The girls are afraid of being kicked out of school and will likely not return on their own,” they shared.



And the aforementioned video isn't the only one from Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel that has been scrutinized since the charges were handed down. In another clip, Olivia Jade admits that she doesn’t “really care about school.”



She also revealed in an interview earlier this month on the Zach Sang Show that her father, a fashion designer, started his brand when his parents thought he was in college.



“He didn’t come from a lot, so it’s cool to see that he built it all himself,” she said of her father, who has a fashion line at Target. “He has a really crazy story, in college he, like, built his whole entire brand and he wasn’t actually, like, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, sorry dad, ever enrolled in college."

"But he, like, faked his way through it and then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought was going to college," she added. "That’s, like, such a different time. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but it’s OK. It's a cool story.”

