Felicity Huffman is off social media.

Amid news that the Desperate Housewives star was among 50 people charged in a college admissions cheating scam earlier this week, the actress has deleted her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

It appears Huffman has also taken down her parenting website, What the Flicka?

On Tuesday, Huffman was arrested without incident at her Los Angeles home for allegedly paying money to help get her eldest daughter with husband William H. Macy -- 18-year-old Sofia -- into an elite college. She appeared in court a few hours later and was released on a $250,000 bond.

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also charged in the scandal. The two appeared in court separately and were each released on a $1 million bond. Loughlin's Twitter and Instagram pages have since been deleted.

Additionally, Loughlin's youngest daughter, 19-year-old influencer Olivia, has disabled the comments on her most recent Instagram posts. The beauty guru was also dropped by TRESemme and Sephora amid the college admissions scam.

A source told ET on Thursday that Olivia and her sister, 20-year-old Isabella, are "mortified" by the recent news. Court documents claim that their parents allegedly paid money to have them designated as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, despite them never actually participating in the sport.

"Olivia and Bella are both devastated by what's happened," the source said. "It's been mortifying and frightening for them. They love their parents dearly and realize they only wanted the best for them but they are starting to realize how very serious the charges [against] their parents are at their expense."

An additional source told ET that both Olivia and Isabella are "afraid of being kicked out of school" and will likely "not return on their own."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery