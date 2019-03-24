The Fuller House cast found a way to reference their co-star, Lori Loughlin, at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

Loughlin has been dealing with the fallout since court documents allege that she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia Jade -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport. Not surprisingly, Loughlin was absent from the Kids' Choice Awards, but her co-stars clearly had her in mind when they accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show.

Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber went onstage to accept the award, and although they didn't mention Loughlin by name, they subtly made it a point to say they were supporting her.

"And this family has a lot of heart," Barber said.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love," Cameron-Bure continued. "And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together."

Sweetin concluded their acceptance speech, stating, "This is one of those good times. You've stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing."

According to Deadline, Loughlin is not expected to return to the fifth season of Fuller House. Netflix had no comment when ET reached out about the report.

A source recently told ET that Loughlin's daughters are also having a hard time amid the college admissions bribery scandal.

"Bella and Olivia are suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions," the source said. "Bella and Olivia have a very tight-knit group of friends who have been there to support them. They've needed that support because they're being attacked at every turn."

The source said Olivia, a popular YouTube vlogger, is especially "really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed."

"She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough," the source said. "Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she's devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes."

"She feels they ruined everything," the source continued.

