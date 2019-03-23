2019 Kids' Choice Awards: Chris Pratt, Will Smith and More Get Slimed!

You just got slimed!

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was filled with a slew of stars who took the stage to accept their orange blimp, present or perform during Saturday's ceremony. Known for its messy green goo, the annual celebration did not miss the chance to slime some of the night's biggest celebs.

Among the first to get doused with gooey goodness was Chris Pratt. The actor won the Favorite Butt-Kicker award for his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. As he was thanking his fans for choosing him as the winner, tons of slime came his way.

Then there was Will Smith. The actor, along with Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud, took the stage to present new Aladdin footage. Shortly after the first look was unveiled, Smith made his way into the crowd and was instantly slimed.

The host of the night, DJ Khaled, loved every minute of his slime experience. The artist not only enjoyed sitting inside the slime Jacuzzi he had requested for the show, during his performance he was also splashed with tons of slime.

After winning the award for Favorite Social Star, YouTuber David Dobrik received a slimy hug from his good pal and presenter Josh Peck. As slime sprayed through the air, the two couldn't help but laugh as they got covered in it.

And lastly, Adam Sander received the orange blimp for Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie for his role as Dracula in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. He also got a round of slime to the face while giving his acceptance speech.

There were also plenty of fun moments during the show that the lens missed, like Noah Centineo bringing his mom along as his date, and then going to talk to Kiernan Shipka on the side during breaks.

Jennifer Hudson was filled with a lot of energy as she made her way to the front of the stage. The singer hi-fived her fans and was spotted talking to production before she had to present.

Lana Condor blew a kiss at Joey King before running over to hug her and then posing together for some pics.

The Fuller House ladies also bopped around in their seats during Migos' performance, with Jodie Sweetin taking videos and photos of herself and her co-stars.

