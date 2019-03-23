Awards

2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Complete List of Winners

By Liz Calvario‍
The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards kicked off at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Saturday. Hosted by DJ Khaled, a slew of actors, musicians, social media influencers and more attended the annual celebration -- and took home the famous orange blimp.  

Leading the pack with the most nominations at this year's ceremony is Avengers: Infinity War with 10 nominations, followed by Black Panther with five and Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation with four noms each. There are also a handful of first-time nominees, including Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and Riverdale. 

Check out the winners in the list below.

TELEVISION:

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory
BUNK'D
Fuller House -- WINNER
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven's Home

Favorite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead

Favorite Reality Show

America's Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice

Favorite TV Host*

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges*

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing With the Stars)
Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger) -- WINNER
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover) -- WINNER

FILM:

Favorite Movie

Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before) -- WINNER

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth) -- WINNER
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero*

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) -- WINNER
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2 -- WINNER
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes -- WINNER

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande -- WINNER
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift 

Favorite Song

"Delicate," Taylor Swift
"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Natural," Imagine Dragons
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"Youngblood," 5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
"Happier," Marshmello, featuring Bastille
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
"No Brainer," DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo -- WINNER
 "SICKO MODE," Travis Scott, featuring Drake

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa -- WINNER
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift -- WINNER
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel's Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik -- WINNER
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer*

DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf -- WINNER

How Do You Want to Help? *

Help People in Need (homes, food, & more)
Help Schools (supplies, STEM, & more)
Help the Environment (clean water, recycling, & more)
Help Animals (rescue, wildlife, & more)
Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect, & more)

