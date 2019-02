DJ Khaled is ready to take on a new role.

The music producer was named the host of the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Tuesday, and ET was with Khaled to chat about why he decided to take on the gig.

"The reason why I wanted to be the host of the Kids' Choice Awards is because I'm a father," he expressed, adding that he's been to the awards show with his 2-year-old son, Asahd, and loved it. "Now, I'm going to be able to host and my son can see me host and be like, 'My daddy's hosting [the] Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.' And not just that, I'm about the young world, the future, the kids. Anything that makes the kids happy, that's what I'm about."

For Khaled, making his little one happy is his No. 1 priority. "I make my son happy every single day, even if I'm on the road, I facetime him 100 times," he told ET. "I just wanna make sure he's happy and he's smiling."

As well as being named the host of this year's Kids' Choice, the nominations were also released on Tuesday. But there is still one thing that fans want to know about the celebration.

"So everybody wants to know if I'm going to get slimed," Khaled said, replying, "Shhh, top secret. Everything is top secret. You have to watch the show… It's gonna be the biggest Kids' Choice Awards ever. It's gonna be hard, very hard, I'm going to set the bar high, for host. Whosever hosting after this, I'm sure they're gonna do a great job, and I'm gonna take nothing away from them, but the bar's gonna be set high, because I'm coming!"

The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards will air live on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. See the full nominations: here.

