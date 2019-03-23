Dora the Explorer is ready for a whole new adventure!

Isabela Moner,Eugenio Derbez and Michael Peña premiered the first trailer of Dora and the Lost City of Gold at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday. The trio took the stage to introduce the new live-action version, which follows the beloved character on her most dangerous adventure yet.

Directed by James Bobin, Lost City of Gold will follow a high school Dora (Moner), who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents. Always the explorer, she quickly finds herself leading Boots -- her best friend, a monkey -- Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Derbez), and a rag-tag group of teens to save her parents (Eva Longoria and Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with both Moner and Derbez individually on Saturday's orange carpet, where they teased what fans can expect from the action-adventure flick.

"You're going to watch a different Dora. It's not the same Dora that you have been watching in the cartoons," teased Derbez. "Now she is a teenager, she is beautiful, she is smart, she is powerful. She is the best example for women empowerment. This is a movie that has a lot of heart, action, adventure, but a lot of heart and humor, so you're going to laugh a lot."

Meanwhile, the leading lady told ET that this movie will be "so iconic for the Latin community." "My mom is from Peru, I am Peruvian, and the movie takes place in Peru. If you don't know about Peru, it’s a beautiful place and it doesn't get enough representation," Moner explained. "It's going to be crazy."

Dora and the Lost City of Gold arrives in theaters on Aug. 2.

