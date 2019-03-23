Will Smith Debuts New 'Aladdin' Footage at 2019 Kids' Choice Awards

NewAladdin footage is here!

Star Will Smith unveiled a brand new look at the upcoming Disney film at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, where he appeared with co-stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.

"This is the story of Aladdin, the princess and the lamp," a bold voice says in the trailer, showing Aladdin (Massoud) approaching the lamp. Genie (Smith) then emerges, bursting into a couple lines of "Friend Like Me."

"Is this magic, or are you magic?" Aladdin asks.

"Kind of a package deal," Genie replies.

The clip also shows Aladdin and Jasmine (Scott) on their magic carpet ride, with powerful shots of Agrabah interspliced -- and fans were feeling it.

"That new Aladdin footage is the best Disney has showed off so far. #Aladdin," one user wrote on Twitter. See more reactions below.

They just debuted new Aladdin footage at the KCAs and it actually looks really good! Much more excited now than I was before. Marketing is starting to step it up. pic.twitter.com/QBdZI1coAO — Thomas Polito (@thomasp0003) March 24, 2019

That new Aladdin footage is the best Disney has showed off so far. #Aladdin — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) March 24, 2019

ET's kid correspondent, Devin Trey Campbell, spoke with Massoud ahead of Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards, where he opened up about the mostly-positive reception to Aladdin so far.

"It's been great. We're thankful for everybody who's supporting so far," he shared, before dishing on the split opinions of Smith's sometimes-blue Genie. "I think I've seen more than most people at different stages, so I think people are going to be psyched about it. It looks amazing."

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24.

