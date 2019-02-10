New 'Aladdin' Teaser: See the First Footage of Will Smith's Genie

Genie?

Disney released a new look at its live-action Aladdinmovie during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The teaser unveiled the first footage of Will's Smith's Genie -- and fans don't really know how to feel about it.

"Bring me the lamp," Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) says in the clip, sending Aladdin (Mena Massoud) on his quest. "Your life begins now, Aladdin."

Aladdin then enters the cave to retrieve the lamp, and releases Genie into our view.

"You really don't know who I am?" Smith, as Genie, asks. "Genie, wishes, lamp? None of that ringing a bell?"

Check out the trailer below.

Viewers weren't shy about expressing their shock on social media, with many revealing they were disappointed with how Genie turned out, and some even drawing comparisons to Paul Giamatti's character in Big Fat Liar.

The first photos of Genie were released by Entertainment Weekly in December, though Smith had to assure fans that his character would indeed be blue. Ritchie, meanwhile, told the outlet that he "wanted a muscular 1970s dad" look.

“He was big enough to feel like a force -- not so muscular that he looked like he was counting his calories, but formidable enough to look like you knew when he was in the room," he explained.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24. See why Smith told ET he was "terrified" to take on the character in the video below.

