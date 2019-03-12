Disney released the first full-length trailer for their live-action Aladdin remake on Tuesday, which prominently features none other than Will Smith as the larger-than-life blue genie.

In the trailer, Smith can be seen reprising Robin Williams' iconic role in several scenes, some in plain clothes garb and others in the genie's trademark blue. One scene in particular showcases the 50-year-old actor dancing and rapping to the track "Friend Like Me." The film, in theaters May 24, also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as the villainous Jafar.

The studio has faced widespread criticism since announcing Smith as the genie, with some fans comparing him to Paul Giamatti's character in Big Fat Liar. And Smith hasn't been shy about expressing his own anxiety over taking on the role that Williams perfected in the 1992 animated musical.

"I was terrified doing the genie after Robin Williams," he admitted to ET back in November. "But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it."

Walt Disney Studios

The star continued, describing his experience with Disney as "spectacular."

"It's one of the greatest filmmaking experiences that I have ever had," Smith said. "I have worked at most of the studios, and Disney just knows what they are doing. It was really a spectacular team of people that came together around a classic story. It's so spectacular, it's such a beautiful movie and I can't wait for people to see it."

