Kiernan Shipka is living out her dreams.

ET's kid correspondent, Devin Trey Campbell, spoke with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, where she revealed that she's now acting in the same circle as her celeb idol, Cole Sprouse.

"I mean, I was a pretty big [Suite Life of] Zack and Cody fan," she confessed. "I know Dylan and Cole now, so I'm making my 7-year-old self really proud."

While the Sprouse twins were acting on the Disney Channel, Shipka was starring on AMC's Mad Men. However, their words collided last year when it was revealed that Shipka won the starring role on Sabrina, which is set in the same universe as Riverdale, which Cole currently stars on.

Though Shipka's never seemed to miss a beat, she told ET on Saturday that her favorite part of being a kid was "just figuring out who you are." "It's a journey," she said.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Part two of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina releases on April 5, and as Shipka revealed, it'll be "way darker." "Like, it ramps up by 100," she promised, laughing.

The episodes seem to be all about new love for Sabrina, who might be caught in a triangle between Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch). As for whether another Sabrina Spellman, Melissa Joan Hart, could appear on the Netflix series after scoring her own comedy on the streaming service, Shipka said it's a possibility.

"I mean, I would love that. If she's down, I'm down," the actress shared.

The CAOS cast recently dished to ET on their ideas for a Riverdale crossover. Watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Part 2 Trailer: Bloody Spells, Sexy Boys & Sabrina Meets Lucifer? (Exclusive)

Ross Lynch Address Romance Rumors With 'Sabrina' Co-Star Jaz Sinclair (Exclusive)

'Sabrina' Holiday Special: Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch on That 'Heartbreaking' Ending (Exclusive)

Related Gallery