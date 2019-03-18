Double, double – boys and trouble!

Part two of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is almost here – and we’re conjuring up your exclusive first look at the full-length trailer, which is jam-packed with eerie twists, sexy turns and a completely killer Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka). At the end of the video, fans are even treated to a sneak peek of a brand-new character – and we have a feeling it's Satan himself, Lucifer Morningstar.

Plus, only ET is bewitching you with new secrets from Sabrina’s creator and executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, about Sabrina’s dark and dangerous evolution from half mortal to a girl with double the love interests!

"[In part one] we were telling the story of Sabrina trying to hold on to the mortal world. She was dragged into the witch world – a little bit kicking and screaming,” Aguirre-Sacasa spilled exclusively to ET on Sunday at the ATAS Official For Your Consideration Screening and Panel for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Los Angeles.

“The second half of this season is kind of more about Sabrina accepting this part of her life and deciding, ‘What’s wrong with being a little bit wicked? I’m here – I might as well explore it.’ So it’s a lot more about Sabrina embracing her darker, more wicked side.”

And it looks like Sabrina’s “wicked side” includes choosing between two spellbinding studs: Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

“Love triangles work and everyone loves them,” the showrunner said with a laugh. “I think of Harvey as being more innocent. We know that Harvey and Sabrina haven't gone all the way for instance. We also know that Nick frequently has witch-orgies and dated the Weird Sisters as a threesome. He has had a lot more experience than Sabrina, so I do think that they’re coming from different places.”

“But I do think that Nick has some lightness to him and I do think that Harvey has some hidden darkness,” Aguirre-Sacasa added.

You can summon part two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina onto your Netflix queue on Friday, April 5.

