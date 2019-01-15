Sabrina and Harvey may be over on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but Ross Lynch might have a new real-life romance!

ET's Katie Krause sat down with the 23-year-old actor and his brother, Rocky, on Tuesday, where Ross dished on rumors that he's dating his Sabrina co-star, Jaz Sinclair. Fans started speculating that the couple is indeed a couple after several social media posts of Lynch and Sinclair, including one she posted in tribute to her "favorite" for his birthday last month.

"What does Instagram official even mean?!" Lynch jokingly asked, before playing coy about his relationship status with Sinclair. "Me and Jaz, and a few other of the actors [on Sabrina] really just hit it off, and we would spend everyday together."

"So, Jaz is like, my closest friend right now," he smiled. "I'm the favorite's favorite, that's what we always say... because she's everyone else's favorite, but if I'm her favorite, then it's like, 'OK cool. I can deal with that.'"

While Lynch wouldn't confirm whether he and Sinclair are an item, she seems to have already won over his family. "Jaz has come over, and she cooked for Rocky even," he shared.

"It was all vegetables, which was like, money," Rocky revealed.

And it seems there's a possibility Lynch and Sinclair could be spending more time together on-screen. After Harvey and Sabrina's definite breakup in the holiday special, A Midwinter's Tale, the actor said fans can expect the pair to form "new relationships" in season two.

"There's gonna be some new exciting relationships that blossom in season two, which I think the fans aren't gonna be initially excited about, but I think they're gonna grow to love these new relationships," he teased. "I don't even know what I'm officially allowed to talk about... Every character meets new people."

Still, Lynch said there's "hope" that Harvey and Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina could "reunite," as Harvey might start to come around on the whole magic thing.

"It's very hard for him because of where he comes from and his ancestry and all those things, but I think he starts to see that it can also be good. Because at first its all evil to him, 'Praise Satan!' and all that stuff, but then he starts to see some miracles," he explained.

According to Lynch, things will get "much" darker in season two -- but that doesn't mean Sabrina's abandoned her mortal friends. "Now Sabrina is at the academy. She's fully a witch and she is loving it, so we get to see a little bit of that," he promised. "She tries to come back to Baxter High, and there's just some problems with being a full witch now."

Lynch, too, is pulling a bit of double duty these days, as he and Rocky continue to pursue music with their group, The Driver Era. The pair exclusively revealed to ET that they're embarking on a U.S. tour this year.

"Yes, [I think some of our music could be on Sabrina]," Lynch said. "I want it to be a perfect fit, so I've kind of been holding out a little bit. But I do see that being a very strong possibility for maybe part three and four, because part two is already shot, and it's pretty much all edited. They are just putting the final touches on it right now."

"For sure ['Preacher Man'] could fit with the show," he added. "And actually [showrunner] Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa really likes that song. I'm going to have to call him after this."

Sabrina returns to Netflix on April 5. See more in the video below.

