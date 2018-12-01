Thank the Dark Lord!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 is on its way, and it's coming even sooner than we expected. Netflix shared the news on Saturday alongside a brand new teaser, perfectly set to The Runaways' "Cherry Bomb."

"Since when do you wear black? Trying to be edgy?" Miranda Otto's Zelda questions Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) in the clip.

"It's a new year!" Sabrina replies -- and it certainly is.

'Brina's love life appears to be getting as intense as her witchy adventures, as she's seen sharing a kiss with Gavin Leatherwood's Nick Scratch (!!!) in the teaser, following her falling out with Harvey (Ross Lynch). But even he appears to be moving on, as he seemingly shares a moment with Roz (Jaz Sinclair).

The teaser also gives us a fiesty Hilda (Lucy Davis), a spell-casting Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) and a shot of Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and her sisters probably up to no good. Check it out below.



Making all your witches come true this holiday season. CAOS continues April 5. pic.twitter.com/NFzGRnQucK — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 1, 2018

Lynch previously told ET that the show's new episodes will see Sabrina spending more time in the witching world and away from her friends at Baxter High, "so Harvey wont be able to see her as much."

"He finally learned the truth," he added of his character learning of his girlfriend's powers. "But because Harvey comes from a long line of witch hunters, he doesn't take to the magic very easily, and that eventually kind of pulls them apart."

Otto, meanwhile, teased that her character will be going on a much more "political" journey. See what she told ET in the video below.

CHAOS Part 2 starts streaming on Netflix with nine new episodes starting April 5, 2019, while the show's special holiday episode, A Midwinter's Tale, is available to stream starting Dec. 14.

