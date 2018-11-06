Warning: Spoiler alert, witches! If you have not watched all of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, go sign your name in the Book of the Dead and come back when you're done!

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina thrilled fans with its dark and delightful first season, and they'll soon be back with even more occult escapades!

"The fan reaction has been amazing, actually," series star Miranda Otto, who plays Aunt Zelda, told ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday. "I've never been on Instagram or any of that before, but just to see how many people are watching and what a buzz there is on social media about the show. People are so nice! They write such nice things."

Following the witchy twists at the end of season one, the Chilling Adventures cast had only one week off before they returned to production in Vancouver to kick off the second season, but Otto said they're having a blast, especially now that fans have been able to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

"We have such a great cast, and it's a fun set to be on," she said. "There's always something creative happening, so it's a fun place to work."

As for what she can tease about season two, the actress hinted that the new Adventures will be "even more witchy" than season one, with more "witch business."

"For my character, a little more of a political journey," she teased of what's to come for Zelda. "I think I can say that without spoiling anything."

Chilling Adventures' first season ended on some shocking revelations for the Spellman family, as Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) finally signed her name to the Book of the Dead -- sealing her fate as a foot soldier for Satan himself -- and Zelda prepared to rear another young witch, after kidnapping the High Priest's unwanted female newborn.

"I like the dark stuff. The dark stuff's what got me in," Otto confessed. "I think it was in the second episode, the killing of Hilda was the thing, I was like, 'Oh, I wanna do that. That would be so much fun.'"

As for the buzzed-about potential Riverdale crossover? The actress notes that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who created both series "always says never say never."

"We shoot in studios that are very close to each other, Greendale and Riverdale are very close to each other, but it would be a matter of finding something that made sense story-wise for both shows," Otto explained. "Maybe it could be a Halloween episode or something."

"I think Roberto is capable of anything," she added. "If he wants to do it, he will make it happen."

Check out the Riverdale Easter egg that Aguirre-Sacasa snuck into Chilling Adventures' first season in the video below!

Watch ET Live at ETonline.com/live, or via the ET app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 2: New Hair, New Friends and Everything Else We Know So Far!

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars on Sabrina and Harvey's Heartbreaking Finale Moment (Exclusive)

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Boss Explains That Shocking, Confusing 'Riverdale' Cameo! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery