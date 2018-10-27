Spoiler alert, witches!

If you have not watched through episode seven of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s first season or are hoping to avoid some hell-raising details -- hop on your nearest broomstick and fly out of here!

For everyone else, we’re about to brew up some behind-the-scenes secrets, because there’s a mysterious Riverdale crossover that we need to discuss immediately!

Executive producer of both Riverdale and Sabrina, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, recently revealed to ET that there’s a “big [Riverdale] Easter egg” lurking in the shadows of Sabrina’s seventh episode.

After watching the episode, and catching up with the spellbinding showrunner at the Sabrina red carpet premiere last week, we can finally bewitch you with the truth!

ET: Let’s talk about the Riverdale Easter egg you planted in episode seven of Sabrina -- what was it?

RAS: So at the end of the episode, there’s a knock at Miss Wardwell’s door… and she’s getting a pizza for Thanksgiving and a high school kid is delivering the pizza. The high school kid is named Ben. And we know Ben, of course, from Riverdale.

Of course Riverdale fans know Ben!

He's the same character who has been popping up in the strangest places since season one of The CW drama. Ben was the one serving hot dogs at the Twilight Drive-In, smooching on Miss Grundy the night she was murdered by the Black Hood, and he’s the same kid who was interviewing super-shady Chic for a job at the Bijou.

Most recently -- and most confusingly! -- Ben was seen in season three of Riverdale playing Griffins and Gargoyles with Dilton Doiley before the two sacrificed themselves to the Gargoyle King.

Although Ben initially survived his first brush with death in the season three premiere, he then gave Betty, Jughead and audiences everywhere a heart attack in episode 302, when he willingly threw himself out of a hospital window after saying, “You’ll fly too.”

So just how or when was Ben able to show up on Miss Wardwell’s doorstep? (Especially because it really seemed like she was about to eat him instead of that pizza.) Here's the exclusive scoop!

ET: So was Ben’s cameo in Greendale before or after he died on episode 302 of Riverdale?

RAS: That’s a good question, and that depends. It suggests a very deep, deep mythology where time and space bends. I love that kid. I’m sad that he keeps turning up and horrible things keep happening to him.

ET: So does this mean Ben could’ve survived that fall from the hospital?

RAS: It seemed like it was pretty final, but yet there he is in Greendale. But in Greendale, everyone pops up -- the dead don’t stay dead long in Greendale.

What? What does this mean?!

What do you witches think? Did Miss Wardwell spare Ben’s life? Did an afterlife version of Ben end up in Greendale? Are we overanalyzing this crossover or are you just as confused as we are? Cast your spell and bewitch @LeanneAguilera with your thoughts on Twitter!

Part one of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available on Netflix now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

Kiernan Shipka Explains Why Salem Doesn't Talk in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (Exclusive)

How Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Is Different From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': New Characters, 'Riverdale' Crossovers & Everything You Need to Know