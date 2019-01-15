Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch are hitting the road together this year!

The rock star brothers, who make up musical duo The Driver Era, stopped by ET on Tuesday to exclusively reveal that they are embarking on a U.S. tour.

After teasing via Twitter that a "big announcement" was coming, the two shared the news during a YouTube Live interview with ET's Katie Krause.

“And I bet honestly nobody expected it because I don’t know if we fully expected it,” Ross said while discussing the news. “We basically made this decision because music means so much to us and a lot of our creative attention has basically been put other places."

"Like, I’ve been in Vancouver doing Netflix [aka playing Harvey in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina]," he added. "Rocky actually has been holding down the fort, releasing songs like ‘Low.’ I don’t know if you guys have heard that yet. Check that out!”

See the full list of tour dates, cities and venues below:

March 13 -- Boston, MA -- Great Scott

March 14 -- Baltimore, MD -- Baltimore Soundstage

March 15 -- Washington, D.C. -- Union Stage

March 16 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Union Transfer

March 18 -- New York, NY -- Bowery Ballroom

March 25 -- Denver, CO -- Globe Hall

March 26 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Kilby Court

March 28 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Valley Bar

March 29 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Roxy

March 30 -- San Diego, CA -- The Irenic

April 1 -- San Francisco, CA -- Slims

April 4 -- Portland, OR -- Lola's

April 6 -- Seattle, WA -- The Crocodile

Ross and Rocky created The Driver Era in March 2018 following the success of their pop-rock band, R5, which was made up of two of their other siblings, Riker and Rydel Lynch, and their best friend, Ellington Ratliff. Since then, Ross and Rocky have released three singles under the new moniker -- "Preacher Man," "Afterglow" and "Low."

