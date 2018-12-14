Witches and demons and murderers – oh my!

While Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The CW's Riverdale may live on different networks, fans of the two teen dramas are currently praying to the Dark Lord and the Gargoyle King for a chance to see the milkshake-loving kids of Riverdale share a scene with the bewitching characters of Greendale.

Not only are the two series based on the long-running Archie Comics, the dark dramas also share the same executive producer and showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Thanks to Riverdale's romance-fueled midseason finale and the debut of Sabrina's special holiday episode, "A Midwinter's Tale," hitting our Netflix queues on Friday, Dec. 14, ET called up Aguirre-Sacasa to get a much-needed update about the potential two-town crossover.

"Listen, I’m definitely dreaming of a crossover," the showrunner dished exclusively to ET this week. "We’re still shooting the second half of the first season [of Sabrina] and, you know, it’s been all about landing that and giving a great season finale. So I think those conversations – if they’re going to happen – are going to happen in earnest probably in the new year. There is definitely a desire for that to happen but we haven't started having the big conversations just yet."

Well, the executive producers may not have started those crossover conversations just yet, but the stars of Sabrina sure have!

ET recently traveled to the chilly Netflix series' set in Vancouver, Canada, and we asked the spellbinding cast to reveal their dream crossover ideas with the characters of Riverdale – and their answers will make you yell, "Praise, Satan!" with delight.

Netflix, The CW

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman)

“My idea, personally, is that I think we need to get one of the Riverdale characters over on our show. Both shows are so tonally different – thanks to [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] having such a strong vision – that there's no way that [we] can have a real merge of the two shows. I don't think that could ever happen. Like, do you remember when Disney did the That's So Suite Lifeof Hannah Montana? We can't have That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana happen on this show… We could get some Suite Life on this show [thanks to Cole Sprouse,] but I think Archie should just wander over to Greendale. Like, he goes on runs. He's athletic. He can run into Greendale one day….Right? I honestly think that Archie hopping on over into our show would be awesome. My main pitch is always that… Forget the Gargoyle King! What is happening in the town over?”

Lucy Davis (Hilda Spellman)

“I feel like they should wander into our town or, perhaps, they've lost someone and need the Spellman Mortuary. I still like the idea of mortals coming across different worlds -- whether that's the world of a superhero or whether it's the witch world -- I like the idea of them coming along and being surprised by things that they see, so I'd like that.”

Chance Perdomo (Ambrose Spellman)

“I would still love to solve a mystery with Jughead. I would love to see Sabrina and the [Riverdale] core four go off and do some witchy things. All of them together – like Archie and Sabrina – all doing witchy-esque things.”

Netflix, The CW

Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle)

“I do think that would be a lot of fun just to see how those two worlds would collide. I think the fans would love it – and we do this for them, so we might as well do it, you know?”

Jaz Sinclair (Roz Walker)

“[I want to share a scene with] Betty. First of all, I’m just a really big fan of Lili [Reinhart’s] work. I think she's just such a wonderful actress in every scene that she's in… So that's why I want to do a scene with Lili, but also I just feel like Roz and Betty would get into some good stuff together.”

Lachlan Watson (Susie Putnam)

“So picture this: it's just another day in Riverdale. The squad – Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica – are just sharing a milkshake at Pop’s and talking about whatever uncanny murder just took place. And the core four of Sabrina are just chilling in a booth in the back and it's never talked about. That's the crossover I'm really here for.”

Netflix, The CW

Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Night)

“I would love Prudence and Cheryl to team up - I think that would be so badass! Oh my god. I don't know what kind of trouble they would create or havoc they would wreak, but oh god, I think that would be epic. Or Prudence and Veronica, I would also really love to see because Veronica has got this like ‘Umph!’ Like, ‘I am here. I am woman. Hear me roar!’ And I think that would be awesome as well.”

Gavin Leatherwood (Nicholas Scratch)

“You could see so many potential possibilities with, like, Jughead and Sabrina or even Archie – there's so many possibilities! But I would really love to see Nick and Jughead just riding a motorcycle somewhere together. Like, I can see it in my mind.”

Michelle Gomez (Ms. Wardwell / Madam Satan)

“Alice Cooper – I think could probably do with a good slap. Yeah, I'd probably have to deal with her. But do you know what? I kind of feel like this is our time right now and I really want Sabrina to be our show. Maybe there will be some stunt stuff further down the line when we're all getting jaded and tired of it and we're five years in. Who knows? But at the moment, I feel like I'm one of the puritans. But we'll see, maybe there will be a crossover.”

What would you like to see in the potential Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale crossover? Share your thoughts with @LeanneAguilera on Twitter!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Part 2 Teaser Reveals Release Date -- And Sabrina's New Love!

'Riverdale' Boss Reveals What's Next for Three Key Couples!

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Star Chance Perdomo Reacts to Filming the 'Witch Orgy' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery