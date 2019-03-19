It's been a difficult week for the cast and crew of Hallmark channel's beloved period drama When Calls the Heart, and star Paul Greene is making sure to show his gratitude to the legion of fans supporting the show.

Amid reports that the show's future is in jeopardy following the network's decision to cut ties with series lead, and executive producer, Lori Loughlin -- over her alleged involvement in the high-profile college admissions scandal -- Greene spoke out about his love for the show and its viewers.

Greene, 44, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a still from the series showing his character, Carson Shepherd, standing opposite his burgeoning love interest, Faith Cater, played by Andrea Brooks.

"Love you all thanks for the Amazing Love and support through this tough spot. Remember!!!! Love and tenderness Win," Green wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Caption this #hearties@Andreabrooks@hallmarkchannel#HopeValley love you all thanks for the. Amazing Love and support through this tough spot. Remember!!!! Love and tenderness Win. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ELvCtc7QVp — Paul Greene Official (@paulgreenemedia) March 19, 2019

Brooks also took to Instagram to share similar sentiments with the show's dedicated viewers, who go by the collective term "hearties," and to express her gratitude over getting to be a part of the hit series.

"Hi #Hearties, I just wanted to take a moment to tell you that I appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support over the past week," Brooks captioned a pic of her standing outdoors, on location, in front of one of the show's most iconic landmarks. "Your kindness and dedication does not go unnoticed. I love being a part of this family. Thank you."

Following Loughlin's arrest, news broke that Hallmark would no longer be working with the actress in any capacity, and that they were pulling the upcoming episodes of WCTH, which is currently in its sixth season.

Responding to reports that the show was going to be cancelled all together, Hallmark eventually assured fans that this was not the case.

"#Hearties, thank you for your love, support and patience these last several days as we have all been preoccupied with the news about Lori Loughlin and her family, and the decisions our colleagues at the Hallmark Channel USA needed to make. As you can imagine, everyone involved with When Calls the Heart was surprised by these developments," the show's producers said in a statement they posted to Instagram on March 16. "We know millions of fans are on pins and needles wondering what will happen now. Let us reassure you, When Calls the Heart has always been bigger than the sum of it's parts, and it HAS NOT BEEN CANCELED."

"With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining Season 6 episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you," continued the statement, which was shared along with a photo of the show's iconic school house building over which is written "Hope Valley will return soon!" and, "The show must go on."

Loughlin was taken into custody by FBI agents in Los Angeles early Wednesday after being one of 50 people -- including her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and fellow actress Felicity Huffman -- charged in a college admissions cheating scam, in which they allegedly paid money to fraudulently secure their children's admissions into elite universities.

She was later released on a $1 million bond and put up her home for collateral as part of the bond. The actress' travel was restricted to the United States and Canada, as she had been filming Garage Sale Mysteries in Vancouver. However, that series was officially cancelled by Hallmark after the scandal broke. Loughlin had projects in Canada slated through November, after which the judge has ordered her to surrender her passport on Dec. 19.

For more on the ongoing legal drama surrounding the college admissions scandal, watch the video below.

