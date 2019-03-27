Lori Loughlin's daughter had her own issues with trademarking her own beauty brand, because of poor punctuation.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Olivia Jade attempted to have "Oliva Jade Beauty" and her name trademarked, however, she was rejected because of her vague language and grammar mistakes.

"The wording 'make up kits comprised of moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, make-up powder, make-up pencils, eye make-up, eyeshadow, eye liner, mascara, blush, highlighter, bronzer, make-up setting spray lipstick lip gloss, lip stains, make-up remover' in the amended identification of goods is indefinite and must be clarified because the nature of 'moisturizer' and 'concealer' must be further specified," read the documents obtained by ET on Wednesday.

The USPTO also added in the letter issued on March 15, that "in addition, applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods."

"Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity," the office further explained. "Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used in an identification of goods and/or services." Olivia now has six months to amend the file or it will result in "the abandonment of the application."

The news comes after Olivia's parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested earlier this month -- along with actress Felicity Huffman and 47 other individuals -- in relation to the extensive college admissions scandal and their alleged involvement in paying large sums of money to fraudulently secure their children's admissions into elite universities.

Court documents allege that the Fuller House star and her husband paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have Olivia and her sister, Isabelle Giannulli, designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

Since then, Olivia has come under intense scrutiny and been the focus of heated criticism surrounding comments she's made online about how she doesn't really care about going to college in the first place. She also lost her sponsorships with TRESemme and Sephora, and isn't expected to return to USC, out of fear of being kicked out or bullied because of the scandal.

See more of Loughlin's case -- and how it's affected her daughter -- in the video below.

