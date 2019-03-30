Lori Loughlin has been photographed for the first time since her alleged involvement in the college admissions cheating scam was revealed.

The Fuller House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were spotted in Orange County, California, on Thursday, weeks after they were indicted and arrested for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia Jade -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli appeared tense as they spoke outside on Thursday. The couple and their children have reportedly been laying low at their Bel-Air home since the scandal hit. Loughlin and Giannulli are set to appear in court next week to face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

A source recently told ET that Loughlin's daughter are "suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions."

"Bella and Olivia have a very tight-knit group of friends who have been there to support them," the source said. "They've needed that support because they're being attacked at every turn."

Loughlin, meanwhile, has seemingly gotten support from her Fuller House co-stars. At the Kids' Choice Awards last week, Candace Cameron Bure spoke about family "sticking together." In a paparazzi video obtained by ET on Friday, Bob Saget said he agreed with Bure's statement. "I don't like talking about it, but you gotta love your people," he declared.

