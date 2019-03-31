Lori Loughlin is staying mum about her legal drama, and the possible ramifications of her alleged involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

The former When Calls the Heart star was spotted leaving a yoga session in Brentwood on Sunday, and briefly spoke with paparazzi, who asked her about whether or not she was afraid of potentially going to jail.

"I'm sorry, I can't talk to you," Loughlin said, politely but firmly, in a video first published by TMZ. "You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can't comment right now. But thank you for your time."

As Loughlin -- who kept a low profile in a bright pink yoga ensemble and a wide brimmed hat -- got into her car, she politely thanked the camera man, who said he wished her the best.

The moment felt exactly like how her When Calls the Heart character, Abigail Stanton, would have handled the same situation.

The video comes just a few days after Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were spotted in public for the first time since the admissions scandal began earlier this month. The pair were photographed having a conversation outside a building in Orange County.

Loughlin was taken into custody by FBI agents in Los Angeles on March 13 after being one of 50 people -- including her husband and fellow actress Felicity Huffman -- charged in a college admissions cheating scam, in which they allegedly paid money to fraudulently secure their children's admissions into elite universities.

The couple and their children have reportedly been laying low at their Bel-Air home since the scandal hit. Loughlin and Giannulli are set to appear in court next week to face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

For more on the ongoing legal drama surrounding the college admissions scandal, watch the video below.

