While the future of When Calls the Hearthas seemed somewhat rocky following the Hallmark channel's decision to cut ties with series star Lori Loughlin, the cast of the beloved period drama is keeping hope alive.

On Sunday, Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter, posted a message to Instagram assuring the show's legion of devoted fans -- who refer to themselves as "Hearties" -- that the celebrated series would indeed be returning.

Hutton shared a snapshot from set, featuring herself and her on-screen husband, Kavan Smith, laughing together in front of one of the many brightly colored buildings in the show's idyllic setting of Hope Valley.

"Thank you #hearties for your support and love and mostly your PATIENCE," Hutton wrote in the caption. "I promise we will be back on the air and in your homes soon."

The post comes one day after veteran TV star Jack Wagner -- who plays lawman Bill Avery on the Canadian-set drama -- shared a video of himself at an airport, getting ready to board a plane to Vancouver, where the show is filmed.

"Heading up north to work. Just wanted to wish everybody a happy weekend," Wagner says with a wide smile in the brief clip.

Following Loughlin's arrest, news broke that Hallmark would no longer be working with the actress in any capacity, and that they were pulling the upcoming episodes of WCTH, which is currently in its sixth season.

Responding to reports that the show was going to be cancelled all together, the show eventually assured fans that this was not the case.

"With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining Season 6 episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you," continued the statement, which was shared along with a photo of the show's iconic school house building over which is written "Hope Valley will return soon!" and, "The show must go on."

Loughlin was taken into custody by FBI agents in Los Angeles on March 13 after being one of 50 people -- including her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and fellow actress Felicity Huffman -- charged in a college admissions cheating scam, in which they allegedly paid money to fraudulently secure their children's admissions into elite universities.

Loughlin was spotted in public on Thursday, for the first time since the scandal broke, keeping a low profile in Orange County, California.

The couple and their children have reportedly been laying low at their Bel-Air home since the scandal hit. Loughlin and Giannulli are set to appear in court next week to face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

For more on the ongoing legal drama surrounding the college admissions scandal, watch the video below.

