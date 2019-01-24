Baby Jack Thornton is here -- and he's just as adorable we imagined!

We’re just weeks away from the season 6 premiere of the beloved Hallmark Channel drama When Calls the Heart, so to get you pumped, ET has the exclusive first look at the adorable tot (and several of your favorite familiar faces)!

Recently widowed Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) is entering a new phase of life as she journeys into motherhood. As a passionate school teacher, Elizabeth will find herself leaning on friends for support as she balances work with her new role as a mom.

“I think she's just trying to make it all work,” Krakow explained to ET in December. “She loves this baby so deeply but she's also trying to continue her teaching duties and be a good friend so it's the juggle of all of these things that is hard. Any mom can relate to that, I think, but she is a very affectionate and loving mother,” she gushed.

While Elizabeth’s primary focus is her son, she’ll, of course, garner the attention of two new suitors in town: a handsome new Mountie, Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), and a charming gambler with secrets, Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally).

“She catches his eye immediately as a person of interest, but she's very very reserved,” McNally told ET. “I think Lucas is trying to plant a seed.”

McGarry echoed those sentiments, saying, “She’s not looking to jump into anything, so these are just two new guys that are in the town that it might potentially lead to something down the road, but as of right now, everybody is doing their own thing… there might be some chemistry.”

As for other blossoming relationships, romance arises as nurse Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks) and Dr. Carson Shepherd (Paul Greene) assess their feelings. Greene told ET, “There's a lot of obstacles for us to come together… if it goes bad, this is a small town, and she’s a great nurse so it’s risking a really great working relationship and being in a small town everyone has their two cents to add.”

Jesse Flynn (Aren Buchholz) and Clara Weller Stanton (Eva Bourne) take steps in securing their bond, and Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin) confronts a mysterious artist from her past.

But on the flip side, we’ll see Rosemary and Lee Coulter (Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith) deal with an emotional issue that challenges their relationship. “What we're seeing now with Rosemary in season 6 is this softer, more vulnerable side to her that we haven’t necessarily seen or explored in much depth before,” Hutton shared. “We're seeing more of a window into what that world is for her when she doesn't have the razzle dazzle show being put on, it's more introspective.”

If you ask Krakow, season 6 is sure to be the most “uplifting, tender and romantic” season yet! Stick with ET leading up to the premiere on Feb. 24 for behind-the-scenes coverage and interviews with your favorite Hope Valley residents.

The cast is just as close away from the set as they are on it, so ET put them to the test with a game of Hope Valley High: assigning yearbook-style superlatives to one another. Yes, it's just as heartwarming and hilarious as it sounds. Watch below!

