Attention, #Hearties: a new face is heading to Hope Valley!

ET is thrilled to exclusively announce Rob Estes (Melrose Place, 90210) will guest star in the upcoming season 6 of When Calls the Heart. Estes, 55, will appear in two episodes playing the role of Theo Richardson, a mysterious artist from Abigail Stanton's (Lori Loughlin) past.

Estes is a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel, having previously appeared in 2011’s Edge of the Garden and the 2014 holiday film Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas.

The actor is also now on the growing list of Melrose Place alumni to join the WCTH cast, including series regular Jack Wagner (Bill Avery) and frequent guest star Josie Bissett (AJ Foster), whom Estes was formerly married to. They share two children, Mason, 19, and Maya, 16.

Speaking of Bissett, ET sat down with the blonde beauty in April following her character's brief yet meaningful return to Hope Valley. She gushed, “[AJ] is just so fun to play. She's feisty and strong and I love playing that with Jack [Wagner] because we have that banter back and forth... and in this, it's amped up more, so it's fun."

#Hearties will recall AJ and Bill shared a sweet smooch last season before AJ left town. Bissett told ET working with her longtime pal Wagner is always a delight, but it begs the question: does their tight-knit bond make for awkward on-screen kisses?

“No!” Bissett insisted. “The only reason it would ever be awkward is if he had onions or something, or I did, and I'm like, ‘Hey, you need some gum, or I need some,'” she continued, laughing.

Buckle up, #Hearties, because ET will be with you every step of the way as we gear up for season 6. We were exclusively on the Vancouver set last month, and can't wait to share all the exciting interviews and updates!

When Calls the Heart season 6 premieres on Hallmark Channel in 2019.

