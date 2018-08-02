'When Calls the Heart' Co-Stars Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner Tease Whether Elizabeth Will 'Find Love Again'

What comes next after losing the love of your life?

That’s the question facing the cast and crew of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart after the show’s main character, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), loses her husband, Jack (Daniel Lissing), to tragic circumstances in the season five finale. ET’s Katie Krause spoke with two of the show’s stars, Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner, at Hallmark Channel's summer Television Critics Association event to discuss what the future holds for Elizabeth in the upcoming sixth season.

“Elizabeth is such a young woman that, of course, you would hope that she would find love again,” Loughlin said when asked if she’d like to see a new romance for Elizabeth. She also discussed Elizabeth expecting her first child as the season drew to a close.

”It's a great tragedy that she lost the love of her life, but, you know, we always hope that you find love again, right? So yeah… She will be a single mom as we start our series off again this year, but like I said, we won’t force anything or push anything, but I think romance down the line is definitely in the picture for her.”

The shocking end of this plotline was due to Lissing’s desire to head in another direction with his career, forcing the show's creators to kill him off. However, Loughlin made clear that there are no hard feelings between Lissing and the show’s remaining cast and crew.

“Daniel was choosing to move on and we love him and we miss him,” she stated. “But I think the fans are gonna like the new season and I think they are gonna like these new characters… We will proceed with caution, you know, we understand how much everybody loved the Jack and Elizabeth relationship, but i think it’s a story of moving on and moving forward and life goes on.”

Speaking of possible new romances for Elizabeth, Wagner had this to say about what fans can expect to see in season six: “You know, we ended the season with Elizabeth being pregnant with Jack's child, so that is gonna be part of season six and there's also gonna be a little new blood in town, and I’m not talking women."

"I think she's gonna be very careful," he added when discussing Elizabeth's romantic future. "I think the hearties [fans] are really gonna watch any man that comes near her, as well as Abigail and myself, but I think she's gonna be very smart about how she moves forward as a woman and a mother."

He also explained that Lissing’s departure might just be the thing the show needs to head off in a new and exciting direction.

“I wasn’t surprised,” he said of fans’ passionate reaction to Jack’s death. “When you have a lead actor, you know, your young lead actor leave the show, it does stir the fanbase up, it stirs the cast up. It stirs everything up, but, you know, sometimes things get better after they've been stirred.”

