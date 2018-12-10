When Calls the Heart's new season will be here before you know it!

The beloved Hallmark Channel show kicks off its sixth season on Feb. 24, returning with new tales of love and life from Hope Valley, Alberta -- and only ET has your exclusive first look at the artwork for the brand new season!

The poster features series star Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, alongside Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton and Jack Wagner as Bill Avery smiling on a blue sky background. Fellow stars Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, as well as series newcomers Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally are also featured.

The show will be kicking off its sixth season without one familiar face, however, following the departure of star Daniel Lissing -- and the shocking death of his celebrated character, Canadian Mountie Jack Thornton -- during the season five finale.

"It's something that I'll always be proud of and always hold close to my heart," Lissing told ET's Deidre Behar last month of his time on the series. "I miss it, of course, I do. This is my family. I miss the work on set with some of my favorite people in the world… it's great to be working and it's great to be on set. That's what I live for."

As for the show's upcoming sixth season, Lissing encouraged Hearties to keep watching, and said that he's going to be watching right along with them.

"This show is way bigger than one character. This network and this program will continue to bring quality programming and great stories and the kind of Hallmark-iness that everyone has come to love," he insisted. "Anyone out there that's saying, 'Oh, I'm not gonna watch it if this character isn't on there,' I say just give it a shot. I believe that anyone that's saying anything like that will watch one episode and be right back [on board]."

Check out the trailer for the series' upcoming Christmas special, When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, in the video below.

When Calls the Heart's sixth season premieres Sunday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

