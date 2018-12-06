When Calls the Heart is getting ready for a very special arrival.

ET has your first look at the show’s upcoming holiday special, The Greatest Christmas Blessing, that will prepare fans for Baby Thornton’s arrival.

Starring Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Abigail (Lori Loughlin), Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Bill (Jack Wagner) and Leland (Kavan Smith), the special will follow a widowed Elizabeth as she gets ready for the birth of her baby with the help of her friends, Abigail and Rosemary. As the trio gets stuck in a storm, they must do their best to fend off a Christmas Eve disaster.

In between lending a hand to Elizabeth and avoiding the holiday emergency, Abigail is also preparing to welcome visitors to Hope Valley. One section of those visitors is a group of orphans and their chaperones who find themselves stranded in the picturesque Canadian town. While much of the town is ready to welcome the orphans, Bill may have to make a difficult decision about their presence.

With hope, heart and dedication, the residents of the charming town must come together in order to capture the magic of the season. Watch the trailer above!

The Christmas special comes ahead of season six, which will air in 2019 and promises to have “a lot of romance,” according to Krakow.

"I wouldn't say it's Elizabeth's [romance] off the bat. However, Elizabeth has fallen in love with a new character in Hope Valley straight away and that is her baby," the leading lady told ET earlier this year.

There is much to look forward to from now until next year. When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing premieres Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

For more on When Calls the Heart, watch below.

