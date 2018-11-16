When Calls the Heart is getting in the holiday spirit!

ET has the first look at the poster for the show’s upcoming Christmas special, The Greatest Christmas Blessing.

The festive image features Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Abigail (Lori Loughlin), Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Bill (Jack Wagner) and Leland (Kavan Smith) standing in the idyllic Hope Valley, Canada. Wearing bright winter gear and standing under a roof filled with twinkle lights and ornaments, the group’s love for the holidays is clear!

Set to debut on Christmas Day, the special will follow a widowed Elizabeth as she gets ready for the birth of her baby with the help of her friends, Abigail and Rosemary. The trio gets stuck in a storm and must do their best to fend off a Christmas Eve disaster.

In between lending a hand to Elizabeth and avoiding the holiday emergency, Abigail is also preparing to welcome a bunch of visitors to Hope Valley. One section of those visitors is a group of orphans and their chaperons who find themselves stranded in the picturesque Canadian town.

While much of the town is ready to welcome the orphans, Bill Avery may have to make a difficult decision about their presence.

With hope, heart and dedication, the residents of the charming town must come together in order to capture the magic of the season.

The holiday special comes ahead of the highly anticipated sixth season of the show, which is set to debut in 2019. ET's Deidre Behar recently spoke with Krakow about how the next season will play out. The actress teased that there’s "definitely a lot of romance" for fans to look forward to.

"I wouldn't say it's Elizabeth's [romance] off the bat. However, Elizabeth has fallen in love with a new character in Hope Valley straight away and that is her baby," Krakow revealed of her character, who discovered she was pregnant with her recently deceased husband's child at the end of last season.

"I think fans should be excited to tune in to season six because it's really a whole new world for Hope Valley," she shared. "Your favorite characters are back, [as well as] a few new favorites, and we're really getting to see how everyone moves on. It's gonna be a breath of fresh air."

When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing premieres Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Season six is set to kick off in 2019.

ET was exclusively on the Vancouver set back in August, and will have even more exciting news about season six in the coming weeks!

