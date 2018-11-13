Christmas is coming to Hope Valley!

In celebration of the season, Hallmark is bringing fans an exciting new holiday spectacular, When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, and ET has your exclusive first look at the heartwarming special.

As a snowy winter and the Christmas season approach the idyllic Canadian town of Hope Valley, a widowed Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is preparing for the birth of her baby, and she's turning to her close friends, Abigail (Lori Loughlin) and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), for some help and support through her pregnancy journey.

Eike Schroter/2018 Crown Media LLC

Eike Schroter/2018 Crown Media LLC

Meanwhile, Abigail has a lot on her mind as well as she prepares for the town's annual Christmas gathering, especially since there will be quite a few more people this year, and a lot of unfamiliar faces.

The town plans to welcome a large group of orphans and their adult caretakers, who have found themselves stranded in Hope Valley during their long, arduous journey to a new orphanage.

Eike Schroter/2018 Crown Media LLC

However, a few people in the group harbor some troubling secrets about their past, and local lawman Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) is put in a tough spot that may force him into making a difficult and painful decision regarding what the town should do about their new guests.

Eike Schroter/2018 Crown Media LLC

And it wouldn't be When Calls the Heart without some exciting drama -- which is exactly what Elizabeth experiences when she, Abigail and Rosemary are caught in a raging storm and must do what they can in the face of a Christmas Eve emergency.

It will take the strength of Hope Valley's strongest, smartest and most dedicated residents, along with the magic of the Christmas spirit, to bring about a happy and peaceful holiday to the charming town.

Eike Schroter/2018 Crown Media LLC



ET's Deidre Behar recently spoke with Krakow on the series' Vancouver set about what fans can expect from the upcoming sixth season of When Calls the Heart, and the actress revealed that there is "definitely a lot of romance" in coming episodes.

"I wouldn't say it's Elizabeth's [romance] off the bat. However, Elizabeth has fallen in love with a new character in Hope Valley straight away and that is her baby," said Krakow, whose beloved character discovered she was pregnant with her recently deceased husband's child at the end of season 5's emotional finale.

"I think fans should be excited to tune in to season six because it's really a whole new world for Hope Valley," Krakow shared. "Your favorite characters are back, [as well as] a few new favorites, and we're really getting to see how everyone moves on. It's gonna be a breath of fresh air."

Eike Schroter/2018 Crown Media LLC

When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing premieres Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Season six is set to kick off in 2019.

ET was exclusively on the Vancouver set back in August, and will have even more exciting news about season six in the coming weeks!

RELATED CONTENT:

What Daniel Lissing Misses Most About His Time on 'When Calls the Heart'

'When Calls the Heart' Star Erin Krakow Debuts Elizabeth's Baby Bump on Set: Watch!

‘When Calls the Heart’ Welcomes a Familiar Hallmark Face to Season 6 Cast - Find Out Who! (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart': Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner on Whether Elizabeth Will 'Find Love Again'