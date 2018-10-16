Hearties, rejoice! Elizabeth and Jack's family is expanding -- despite Jack's untimely death in When Calls the Heart's season finale in April.

On Tuesday, Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on the Hallmark series, shared a video from the set that gives fans their first glimpse at her baby bump.

Set to The Supreme's 1964 hit, "Baby Love," the slow-mo clip begins with 34-year-old Krakow's back to the camera as she walks forward in a light blue dress. When the lyrics to the song pick up, Krakow does a spin for the camera, and, with a glowing smile, shows off her growing stomach.

The development is certainly a happy one for viewers who were devastated when Jack -- played by Daniel Lissing -- was killed off the show shortly after he and Elizabeth tied the knot in a long-awaited ceremony.

It seems that Lissing, 37, is still wishing his onscreen wife well! He commented on Krakow's post writing, "Oh hi!! Baby mama ❤️💙😍"

Jack's onscreen death was due to Lissing's desire to depart the series. Following the season five finale, Lissing, along with Krakow and fellow co-star Lori Loughlin, sat down for a Facebook Live where he explained his exit.

"Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave When Calls the Heart for reasons that are very personal to me," Lissing said at the time. "I went to Hallmark and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls and they were nothing but supportive of me."

He said that his relationship with his co-stars, the network and his fan base is still "a very positive one" and he's "very excited to see what the future brings."

While fans were certainly disappointed with Lissing's departure, his co-star, Jack Wagner, fully supported his decision and praised his Facebook Live appearance.

"I was Daniel's age and I left a television show. I understand what it feels like to feel like you may be pigeon-holed," Wagner, 59, told ET's Deidre Behar, referring to his exit from the soap opera General Hospital when he was in his late 20s. "He has to do what he has to do and we all learn and grow that way."

Wagner continued, "Erin and Lori and Daniel all got on Facetime and Facebook and Instagram and did a real cleansing. I think we all expected [the strong reactions], it had to happen. But listen, [the fans] are ready to evolve too. [And] again, if you lose one actor, the whole show is not gone."

With Jack gone, Wagner gave ET his own predictions for Elizabeth's future -- including a possible romance.

"I think there has to be suitors, I think the audience wants that. [Also], we're going to have to see a little of how Abigail, Lori Loughlin's character, rubs off on Elizabeth," he said. "They're so close, and very strong women, so it'll be nice to see how that plays out."

ET was on the show's Vancouver set in August and will have plenty of scoop for all the loyal Hearties as its sixth season's 2019 premiere approaches! In the meantime here's more of ET's interview with Wagner and Loughlin:

