There are some new faces heading to Hope Valley!

With the arrival of the upcoming holiday specialWhen Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, the long-running Hallmark channel series is welcoming some new members to the cast!

In the hotly anticipated special episode, airing Christmas Day, the idyllic Canadian town of Hope Valley gets a visit from a group of adorable orphans and their adult caretakers, who are stranded in the town amid their perilous journey to a new orphanage.

Newcomer Jocelyn Hudon has been cast as Grace, one of the caretakers of the traveling orphans.

The 24-year-old actress comes to When Calls the Heart following recurring roles on a number of TV dramas, including Ice, The Strain, and 21 Thunder. However, she's certainly no stranger to family holiday fare, with roles in Hallmark's The Christmas Cure and the made-for-TV movie Christmas Wedding Planner, released last December.

Joining Hudon's Grace on When Calls the Heart is actress Morgan Kohan, who plays fellow orphan caretaker Lillian.

Fans may have seen Kohan in her role on one of several dramas recently, including a recurring role on Ransom, and guest spots on Star Trek: Discovery, In Contempt and The Murdoch Mysteries.

While they actresses are making their debut during When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing -- ahead of the show's season six debut in 2019 -- they will be starring in a whole new project from the people who brought you the beloved period drama!

Hudon and Kohan will be starring in the upcoming When Calls the Heart spin-off series, When Hope Calls, which is currently in development and scheduled to premiere in 2019, as part of the network's streaming video subscription service, Hallmark Movies Now.

Check out Hudon and Kohan's debut in When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, which airs Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

