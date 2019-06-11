While the next stage of her education may have caused drama and controversy, the college admissions cheating scandal was put aside as Felicity Huffman’s eldest daughter, Sofia, graduated high school on Monday.

Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, celebrated the 18-year-old’s special day in Hollywood, California, where an eyewitness tells ET that the family was dropped off through a loading dock at the Dolby Theatre at 3.45 p.m. for the ceremony, which concluded three hours later.

“[Huffman] enjoyed her time outside the Dolby Theatre with friends and family and chatted with a couple of parents and students,” the eyewitness says.

The former Desperate Housewives star returned inside the theater at 7.20 p.m. and was escorted back to the loading dock, where she and Macy got into a car and left, according to the onlooker.

The group then headed to a celebratory dinner at Italian tavern, Osteria La Buca, before being picked up by an Uber at 9:15 p.m.

The celebration comes weeks after Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after being accused of paying $15,000 to help get Sofia into an elite college by cheating on the SAT.

ET has since learned that Sofia's college plans have been put on hold amid the drama.

A source also told ET that Sofia, and her 17-year-old sister, Georgia, are not angry towards Huffman for her alleged part in the scandal and that the family has been spending quality time together as they await her sentencing.

