'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 15 Taglines Are Here!

Bravo's Georgia peaches prove the juice is worth the squeeze... or maybe, taglines were worth the wait?

ET has your first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast's season 15 new intro, featuring fresh catchphrases that all seem to hint at the journeys ahead. The season 14 lineup remains intact, with Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross all back in the main titles, which feature a revamped graphics treatment. Gone is the ATL skyline; in is a glamorous mansion fit for twirls... and maybe a scuffle or two.

"I don't feel a sisterhood in this season," Kenya teased to ET while filming. "There is a lot of drama. There is a lot of messiness. There's a lot of people reaching back to try old tricks. It's a messy season."

Read on for a 'Wife-by-'Wife breakdown of the new lines, then scroll down to watch the updated intro. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Kandi Burruss

Bravo

"My roots are in Atlanta, but my branches are worldwide."



Drew Sidora

Bravo

"Forget the gaslight, I'm taking the spotlight."

Marlo Hampton

Bravo

"My past may be checkered, but my future is solid gold."

Kenya Moore

Bravo

"I don't just do it for the culture. Honey, I am the culture."

Shereé Whitfield

Bravo

"She by Shereé? More like she broke the internet."

Sanya Richards-Ross

Bravo

"If you can't keep the pace, stay out of my race."

Check out the new title sequence here:

