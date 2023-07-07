The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies always bring the drama and the second half of season 15 is no exception.

In a sneak peek at the back half of RHOA, Drew Sidora, who filed for divorce from her husband of nine years, Ralph Pittman, in March, is in the hot seat for accusations of infidelity and girl-on-girl action.

Sidora is filming for her role in The Pass, an upcoming movie that castmate Kandi Burruss is producing with her husband, Todd Tucker. "When we get to those sex scenes, I’m a little nervous," Sidora says. In the scene, the actress is hooking up with another female as Tucker says, "She acting her a** off."

Later in the trailer, Pittman and Sidora have a heated discussion over their marriage, where the father of two foreshadows that if things don’t change, the couple will break up.

"If you don’t appreciate me, then that’s going to get us divorced," Pittman explains.

Burruss and co-star Shereé Whitfield discuss Sidora allegedly taking her acting skills off-screen with a woman. "What did you see," asks the She by Shereé owner asks. "It was a kiss," Burruss says.

Meanwhile, Sidora and Pittman have another sit-down.

"Did you kiss her," Pittman asks.

"This is work," Sidora explains.

"So you’re a method actor," Pittman says with a laugh.

While on FaceTime, Marlo Hampton yells, "I can’t get over she’s dating a woman, the way she is, 'I ain’t never kiss a girl.'"

Aside from Sidora, Kenya Moore discusses having a second child, Sanya Richards-Ross announces she’s pregnant and Shereé Whitfield deals with dating drama.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

