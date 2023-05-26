Surprise charity functions, coughing fits and some unexpected sex talk... the next Real Housewives of Atlanta apparently has it all!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new episode, the ladies land in Birmingham, Alabama, for a girls' trip planned by Kenya Moore. It's all centered around her performance during halftime at the Magic City Classic, an annual football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, the two largest historically Black universities in the state.

As with all good Housewives trips, we start with the women in a sprinter van; they think they're en route to their hotel... but Kenya has other plans, breaking it to the crew that they're actually headed for a dance studio for a lesson, because their rooms won't be ready for check-in quite yet. Then comes another surprise: they're going to a charity event that night. Kenya didn't brief any of the women on this, and they're a bit miffed.

"Kenya the stunt queen is always up to something," Shereé Whitfield groans in a confessional. "I'm a little worried what other surprises Kenya might have for us this trip."

"Leave it to Kenya to surprise us with s**t," Marlo Hampton echoes in an interview of her own, after complaining about having nothing to wear back on the van.

"I didn't know it was a classy girls' trip," Marlo tells Kenya, both women inexplicably coughing and clearing their throats simultaneously.

"It feels like we're in a hospital," Shereé cracks in a confessional. Watch it all play out here:

"I don't know what's worse, getting coughed on by Kenya or sitting in front of Marlo hacking on me!" Sanya Richards-Ross adds in her own interview, just before the clip cuts back to Shereé in her confessional, applying a face mask for protection!

Back in the van, after the coughing and hacking subsides, the conversation becomes full-on girl talk. Kenya asks group newcomer Courtney Rhodes if she's single, and she says her situation is "complicated."

"Ohhhhhh s**t!" Kenya exclaims, as the gaggle explodes into giggles. Sanya then unexpectedly pivots the convo to something she read online, about rapper Future's ex making a comment somewhere along the lines of, "Well, it was all good when I was eating your booty!"

A chorus of, "What?!" erupts across the van. "I've never eaten a booty," Shereé announces, inspiring even more laughter. Kenya and Monyetta Shaw can't control their chuckling.

"So have you eaten booty?" Shereé asks Sanya.

"If my husband were to toot his a** in my face..." she replies, the laughter hitting a crescendo.

"I wouldn't even know what to do down there," Shereé admits. "Kenya, what did you do when you did it?"

Yeah, Shereé goes there... but fans will have to tune in to see what Kenya has to say for herself when The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA's Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield Sound Off on Season 15! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Marlo Hampton on Feeling Drained From the Drama of 'RHOA' Season 15

'RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Reacts to Cast Concern Over Martell Holt

Kenya Moore Shuts Down Rumor About Her Divorce Ahead of 'RHOA' Return