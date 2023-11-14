Kim Zolciak has made another change amid her and Kroy Biermann's divorce proceedings.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is publicly going by her married name, once again, on social media. Kim's Instagram handle is back to @kimbiermann, months after she changed it to @kimzolciak, following the news of her and Kroy's split.

At the time of the change, her display name was also Kim Zolciak. However, it is now listed as Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The change comes after the reality TV star took to her Instagram Story to share videos from her and her husband's intimate 12-year wedding anniversary dinner.

In clips shared on Saturday, Kim talks to the camera as she shows off the spread which includes risotto balls, burrata, and lasagna.

In another clip, Kim holds up the camera as she and Kroy toast with the owner of the establishment. Though she didn't tag him, Kroy sits across from her and smiles as he holds up his glass to celebrate.

Following the dinner, the pair attended Morgan Wallen's concert in Atlanta. The "Don't Be Tardy" star also shared a video looking at her two VIP passes. The reality TV star then showed off her chic LBD, which she wore for the date night.

Despite their dinner, neither Kim nor Kroy took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary with an official post. Also not pictured were the couple's children, Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Kroy also legally adopted Kim's two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Kim, 45, and Kroy, 38, have been locked in an ongoing divorce battle since they each filed in May, shortly after their financial and potential legal woes first broke. A source tells ET that amid their marriage woes, the couple are working on their relationship.

"Kim and Kroy continue to take things slowly as they work towards repairing their relationship," the source says. "Both continue to look towards the future, and are taking things day by day."

Following the divorce filing, things got very messy between the reality TV stars -- from Kroy accusing Kim of having a "compulsive" gambling problem to Kim claiming her husband is a manipulator.

Two months after filing for divorce, Kim filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET showed. Kroy's lawyer also confirmed this news in a statement to ET.

"Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," attorney Marlys Bergstrom said.

As of August 24, ET confirmed that Kroy filed for divorce from Kim yet again. In September, Kim filed a motion to dismiss his second divorce filing on the grounds that they're still having sex, yet Kroy responded by saying that the filing was just a "delay tactic."

In October, in documents obtained by ET, Kroy and Kim were ordered to behave civilly toward one another, and "especially in the presence of the minor children." The same month, Kroy looked unrecognizable as he stepped out with his children with dyed dark brown hair and a fuller, darker beard.

