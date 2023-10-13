Brielle Biermann is still holding out for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann to rekindle their romance amid their messy divorce.

In video obtained by The Daily Mail, Brielle, 26, and Kim, 45, were spotted arriving at LAX following a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And while waiting for their car, a photographer peppered Kim with questions about Chet Hanks, her Surreal Life co-star.

The questions came following a TMZ report that Kim and Chet, 33, "were acting flirty" while filming season 8 of the reality TV show in Colombia. Kim played it coy when asked about getting "flirty" with Chet, only saying he's a "nice guy."

Meanwhile, Brielle seemed bothered by rumors, and she took a shot at Tom Hanks' son by saying, "We don't know him." When Kim and Brielle's SUV finally pulled up to pick them up, the photographer had one last question, which prompted Brielle to share, "[Kim] and Kroy 'til the end, and that's that."

Hilariously, the photographer couldn't make out what Brielle had said, prompting Kim to repeat the phrase with a grin.

It's not the first time Kroy's gotten support from one of Kim's daughters. Last month, Ariana, 21, dedicated an Instagram post to Kroy for his 38th birthday.

The message read, "happy birthday dad," to which Kroy responded with, "Thank you hunni!!"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former Atlanta Falcons linebacker got married on Nov. 11, 2011. They share four children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy adopted Ariana and Brielle shortly after they wed. In July 2013, Brielle and Ariana legally changed their last names when the adoption became final.

Earlier this month, Kroy looked nearly unrecognizable when he was spotted out with a dark beard and dark hair in place of his usual blonde locks, as he and Kim continue their bitter divorce battle. They each filed for filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage and made a series of allegations against one another.

They briefly reconciled, before Kroy filed for divorce a second time in August.

Kim responded by filing a motion to dismiss Kroy's second divorce petition on the grounds that they're still engaging in "marital sexual relations." But Kroy's is adamant he wants out of the marriage.

