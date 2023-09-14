The rollercoaster of emotions surrounding Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's tumultuous relationship continues as their daughter, Ariana Biermann, sends a birthday message to her father via Instagram. This public gesture comes amid the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings and recent reconciliation attempts.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old posted a photo with Kroy hugging her and her sister, Brielle Biermann, with the message, "happy birthday dad" written on it.

The former NFL player, who turned 38 on Sept. 12, reposted the photo to his own Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you hunni!!"

The reality star and NFL linebacker got married on Nov. 11, 2011, and have since welcomed four children together: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Kroy filed to adopt Kim's two daughters, Ariana and Brielle, shortly after they wed. In July 2013, Brielle and Ariana legally changed their last names when the adoption became final.

Kim, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video on her Story showcasing an impressive closet filled with shoes. However, the most significant aspect of the post was the overlay text, which read, "I'm living here not going anywhere!"

Kim continued, "Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much."

It's unclear what Kim's referring to when she says "the lies daily are too much," but the 45-year-old reality TV star shared her sentiments exactly one week after ET reported that Kroy filed court documents requesting an emergency hearing to get permission to put the couple's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, on the market.

In those court documents, Kroy said he was looking to sell the $3 million mansion so that proceeds from the sale can help to alleviate some of the "significant debt" he and Kim have accrued over the course of their marriage.

The documents noted they faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023, and their marital home was set to be auctioned on March 7. However, the parties were able to avoid foreclosure and the residence was taken off the auction block. At that time, an agreement was reached with Truist Bank that placed Kroy and Kim on "foreclosure probation;" meaning they had to make their mortgage payments every month for three months, and the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan to avoid foreclosure again.

However, Kroy went on to claim in court documents that they're facing foreclosure yet again after failing to make July’s mortgage payment.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, and made a series of allegations against one another. The divorce proceedings set forth a custody battle, and a back-and-forth over child support and spousal support. Then, in early July, the former reality TV stars said they were dismissing their divorce filings and giving their marriage another try.

A month after reconciling, Kroy had a change of heart and filed for divorce a second time.

