Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving their marriage another try. Again.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video on her Story of a closet full of shoes. But the main takeaway was the overlayed text on the video.

"I'm living here not going anywhere!" Zolciak wrote. "Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much."

It's unclear what Zolciak's referring to when she says "the lies daily are too much," but the 45-year-old former reality TV star shared her sentiments exactly one week after ET reported that Kroy filed court documents requesting an emergency hearing to get permission to put the couple's Alpharetta, Georgia home on the market.

In those court documents, Kroy said he was looking to sell the $3 million mansion so that proceeds from the sale can help to alleviate some of the "significant debt" he and Kim have accrued over the course of their marriage.

The documents noted they faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023, and their marital home was set to be auctioned on March 7. However, the parties were able to avoid foreclosure and the residence was taken off the auction block. At that time, an agreement was reached with Truist Bank that placed Kroy and Kim on "foreclosure probation;" meaning they had to make their mortgage payments every month for three months, and the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan to avoid foreclosure again.

Kim Zolciak / Instagram

However, Kroy went on to claim in court documents that they're facing foreclosure yet again after failing to make July’s mortgage payment.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, and made a series of allegations against one another. The divorce proceedings set forth a custody battle, and a back-and-forth over child support and spousal support. Then, in early July, the former reality TV stars said they were dismissing their divorce filings and giving their marriage another try.

A month after reconciling, Kroy had a change of heart and filed for divorce a second time.

