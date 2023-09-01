Kroy Biermann is looking to sell the $3 million mansion he shares with his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak. In a court document obtained by ET, the 37-year-old former NFL pro requests an emergency hearing to get permission to put their house in Alpharetta, Georgia, on the market.

It is Kroy's hope that if he can sell the house, the money can help to alleviate some of the "significant debt" he and Kim have accrued over the course of their marriage.

The court doc notes that the estranged couple faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023, and their marital home was set to be auctioned on March 7. However, the parties were able to avoid foreclosure and the residence was taken off the auction block. At that time, an agreement was reached with Truist Bank that placed Kroy and Kim on "foreclosure probation;" meaning they had to make their mortgage payments every month for three months, and the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan to avoid foreclosure again.

Kroy is now claiming in the court document that they are facing foreclosure yet again after failing to make July’s mortgage payment.

Kroy states he has sold some of his designer backpacks and other personal items to make the mortgage, and has pleaded with Kim to sell some of her purses to help make the payments -- but, according to him, she has refused. However, Kroy claims the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been selling her and her daughter, Brielle Biermann's purses, as well as other high-end fashion items, including some of her wigs. Kroy alleges that none of that money from those sales has gone towards the mortgage or to paying down other bills.

In addition to the threat of foreclosure, Kroy claims he and Kim received a notice of a federal tax lien on their residence in April 2023 in the amount of $1.1 million, based upon missed tax payments in the years 2013, 2017, and 2018. The two are also facing lawsuits for nonpayment from various entities, including BMW, Target, American Express, Saks/Capital One and Sky Warrior. In the doc, Kroy states that he has repeatedly attempted to get control of Kim's apparent overspending, but she will not take accountability for their current financial situation. Kroy also alleges Kim refuses to get a job.

On top of what the court doc states, ET has been told that Kim and Kroy mutually agreed to sell their mansion.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This comes a week after Kroy filed for divorce from 45-year-old Kim for a second time following a month of seemingly being reconciled.

Kroy stated in the latest paperwork that their union is "irretrievably broken." He is asking for sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

RELATED CONTENT: