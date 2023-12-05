Kroy Biermann's divorce attorney is taking action. Amid Kroy's marital issues with Kim Zolciak, the former NFL player's divorce lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, placed a consent attorney's lien against all of his recoverable assets, according to court docs obtained by ET.

In the docs, Biermann's lawyer claims that Biermann has owed $801.01 to the law firm Stearns-Montgomery & Proctor since Nov. 15. Interest will continue to accrue at the rate of 1.5 percent per month until the law firm is paid in full, the docs reveal.

Biermann's latest financial woes come amid similar problems for Zolciak. In a separate court filing, which ET obtained, JPMorgan Chase Bank sued Zolciak for $4,624.02 in unpaid bills. ET reached out to Zolciak's rep, who had no comment on the lawsuit.

Back in June, BMW Financial Services sued Biermann for failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce, which has since been repossessed. The following month, Page Six reported that Zolciak was sued by Target National Bank for an unpaid bill totaling $2,482.24. Around the same time, the estranged couple was sued after allegedly defaulting on a $300,000 home equity credit line.

Then, in November, Biermann was sued by JPMorgan Chase Bank for $13,071.88 in unpaid credit card debt.

Amid their financial troubles, the pair put their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion on the market for $6 million.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. After nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations, Biermann and Zolciak surprised everyone when they announced they were dismissing their divorce filings in early July.

However, the following month, Biermann filed for divorce again. Zolciak responded with a motion to dismiss Biermann's divorce petition, alleging that they were still sleeping together. Biermann alleged that his ex's motion was a "delay tactic."

Despite the back and forth between the pair, they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary together in November, and Zolciak returned her married name to her Instagram profile.

That same month, though, TMZ reported that Biermann and Zolciak got into such an explosive fight that one of their kids felt compelled to call 911. The pair shares four kids: Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.

RELATED CONTENT: