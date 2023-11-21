Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann can't seem to play nice as ordered by a judge in their bitter divorce case. The estranged couple purportedly got into such an explosive fight that one of their kids felt compelled to call 911.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police had to be called to Kim and Kroy's home in Alpharetta, Georgia, where at least four officers, including a supervisor, serviced a verbal domestic dispute call. The outlet reports they were "extremely loud" during the fight, and that it was one of their four young kids who called the cops.

The police eventually were able to cool things down between Kim and Kroy. ET reached out to Kim, who had no comment at this time. ET has also reached out to Kroy and the estranged couple's lawyers for comment.

The verbal dispute comes nearly a month after the judge in their divorce case ordered them to behave civilly toward one another, and "especially in the presence of the minor children." Kim and Kroy share four children -- Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Kroy also legally adopted Kim's two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Kim and Kroy were ordered to refrain from "harassing, vilifying, assaulting, stalking, or otherwise harming the other party or the minor children in any manner, form or fashion, and neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children."

This is at least the third time cops have been called as the divorce continues to drag out. Just one day before they filed for divorce, police were called to the home on May 4 after Kroy claimed she punched him in the head. In June, Kim called the cops claiming that Kroy threatened to have her friend arrested for kidnapping their son after she gave the friend permission to take their son to a rodeo show. But when asked if she needed police assistance, Kim declined.

The alleged verbal dispute also comes just days after Kim and Kroy celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary together. Kim also recently restored her married name back to her Instagram handle.

ET confirmed in August that Kroy filed for divorce a second time. The following month, Kim filed a motion to dismiss his second divorce filing on the grounds that they're still having sex, yet Kroy responded by saying that the filing was just a "delay tactic."

