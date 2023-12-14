Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann can't seem to play nice as ordered by a judge in their bitter divorce case. The estranged couple got into such an explosive fight that one of their kids felt compelled to call 911.

According to the incident report from the Milton Police Department and event report from the Alpharetta Police Department obtained by ET, one of the estranged couple's children called police on Nov. 20 in regards to a "verbal domestic disturbance" at their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The report states police arrived just after 7 p.m. after the juvenile who called 911 had "advised his dad was hitting his mom." The responding officer asked Kroy what led to the argument. He responded by saying it doesn't matter "because nothing will happen just like last time." When the cop tried to engage with him again Kroy became "verbally combative."

The report states Kroy shouted at the officer and said he did not have permission to enter the home and told him to leave.

"I attempt to explain to Kroy we have a lawful reason to be within the home as we were conducting an investigation due to a crime being alleged," the report stated. "Kroy continues to be verbally combative as I walk past him and into the kitchen of the home to speak with several juveniles."

The report states one of the juveniles told the officer "his parents were arguing and yelling at each other." The juvenile also stated that "it looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim.]" When asked to elaborate, the juvenile stated Kroy "put his hand into her face ... with his finger's extended." When asked if Kroy ever made a fist or struck, the juvenile stated "it was more in the way of telling her to stop talking or get away from him." When asked if it was in an aggressive manor or harmful, and the juvenile said no.

The report states Kim told officers she and Kroy had been fighting all day about "random things." She also stated she was upset with Kroy "because he took her jewelry and may have sold it." According to the incident report, Kim stated to police that the argument never turned physical and it was only a verbal dispute.

There's also bodycam footage from the incident and obtained by ET. The bodycam footage shows Kroy shouting at police before calling Kim a narcissist. He also accused her of making up drama. When asked by the cop what the argument was about, Kroy is seen on video saying, "Our life! And it's f***ing destroyed!"

When asked again why it's getting so heated, Kroy shouts, "'Cause our life is destroyed! What don't you understand? There's no money! There's no house! We're getting divorced one day and we're not the next. She's f***ing other men! What do you want?! Calm down when I don't have a f***ing life?!"

Kroy calls Kim a total narcissist, and accuses her of manufacturing their drama. He's enraged, continuing to yell the couple's life is over ... and even accusing Kim of "f***ing other men." Eventually, officers calm Kroy down and get him inside to further talk things out.

The police eventually were able to cool things down between Kim and Kroy, who ultimately left the residence with some of his belongings. ET reached out to Kim, who had no comment at this time. ET also reached out to Kroy and the estranged couple's lawyers for comment.

The dispute comes nearly a month after the judge in their divorce case ordered them to behave civilly toward one another, and "especially in the presence of the minor children." Kim and Kroy share four children -- Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Kroy also legally adopted Kim's two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Kim and Kroy were ordered to refrain from "harassing, vilifying, assaulting, stalking, or otherwise harming the other party or the minor children in any manner, form or fashion, and neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children."

This is at least the third time cops have been called as the divorce continues to drag out. Just one day before they filed for divorce, police were called to the home on May 4 after Kroy claimed she punched him in the head. In June, Kim called the cops claiming that Kroy threatened to have her friend arrested for kidnapping their son after she gave the friend permission to take their son to a rodeo show. But when asked if she needed police assistance, Kim declined.

The alleged verbal dispute also comes just days after Kim and Kroy celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary together. Kim also recently restored her married name back to her Instagram handle.

ET confirmed in August that Kroy filed for divorce a second time. The following month, Kim filed a motion to dismiss his second divorce filing on the grounds that they're still having sex, yet Kroy responded by saying that the filing was just a "delay tactic."

