Nearly two years after the last original episode of The Real Housewives of New York City aired, the show is back for season 14 with an all-new cast ready to show off sides of the city the OG franchise stars never even visited.

"I think this franchise is so beloved," new star Jessel Taank remarks to ET, sitting down beside co-stars Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield. "Thirteen years of fans investing in these women, it's a long time and so, I get sort of that initial, like, 'Oh my gosh! Shock, horror! A completely new cast?!' But, look: I'm 100 percent certain that they're gonna fall in love with us."

"It’s so current, it’s so, sort of, of the moment," the fashion publicist, who is the first Indian 'Wife in the franchise, continues. "We're so new and fresh and we're bringing energy and conversation that, honestly, has not been seen before."

"One thing I'll say is, we wouldn't get a lot of episodes if it wasn't good," Erin, a realtor and interior designer, quips, though it's not yet publicly known how many episodes will air.

All three ladies were fans of the franchise before joining it themselves, so they know what fans -- even those very vocal ones on social media -- expect out of RHONY.

"The bar was there," Brynn notes, "and we were very excited at the opportunity to hop over it."

Bravo opted to sunset the season 13 cast, many of whom had been with the show for more than a decade, after a low-rated 13th season, hampered by COVID and casting struggles; finding new women to mesh with the established ensemble seemingly proved too difficult. Originally, it was announced some of those familiar faces would continue on in a sister series, RHONY: Legacy, but that show is now on indefinite "pause," reportedly due to contract negotiations. Instead, six of the series' former stars filmed a new season of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff, expected to air next year.

All the turbulence surrounding the fan-favorite franchise resulted in social media backlash, some of the vitriol pointed at the newbies, whom the viewers haven't yet seen in action.

"You're gonna love it," Brynn, who also works in communications, declares. "Pinky swear!"

The women all give their due to the apple-holders who came before them, praising them for paving the way and for their advice along the way -- even Ramona Singer, whom they admit to calling "salty" in a Cosmopolitan feature, but they say has since come around in support of the newbies.

"We had high standards, too," Brynn promises viewers. "We're also fans, so give us a a chance. Give us a shot. If you don't like it after episode 10, fine, then come get in our comments, but until then, just like... you're gonna like it!"

No familiar faces will pop up in season 14 ("Unfortunately," Erin admits), but, as Brynn points out, diehards can binge past seasons any time on Peacock, which she owns up to doing on the regular. Brynn cites the season 4 trip to Morocco as her favorite to revisit. Jessel's a Bethenny Frankel fan, as is Erin; her favorite episode is "Scary Island," the season 3 trip on which Bethenny demanded Kelly Bensimon "go to sleep." Erin also shouts out OG 'Wife Alex McCord and her husband, Simon Van Kempen, known for their cringey antics in the show's early years.

"They're hysterical," Erin exclaims, "which is my No. 1 sort of, like, category that needs to be fulfilled when I’m watching Housewives: I need funny."

The trio was close friends before casting found them, along with fellow new stars Ubah Hassan, a model/hot sauce entrepreneur, and influencer Sai De Silva. The only outlier was Jenna Lyons, the former president of J. Crew, who slides into this group seamlessly.

Erin seems to act as the circle's nucleus, which explains why she compares herself to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards. Jessel likens herself to Kyle's one-time fellow diamond holder, Lisa Vanderpump, but largely because they're both Brits. Brynn calls herself "baby Sonja," as in Sonja Morgan, the sex-positive, scene-stealing socialite who now stars on the network's Welcome to Crappie Lake.

"This girl brings the wit," Erin says of Brynn, which is made pretty evident by her tagline: "I love to laugh, but make me mad and I'll date your dad."

Her casting story is equally as brash: "I was drunk," Brynn cracks. "Every interview, drunk. When I signed on, I got more drunk, celebrated. Yeah, you just drink through it, and I was like, this is never gonna-- like, I’m not married and I rent. Like, come on! Somebody messed up. I feel like I’m one of those people that lies on their résumé, but then somehow gets the job and they’re like, is anyone gonna uncover me? But here I am, still drunk!"

There's definitely plenty of comic relief to go around in this crew, but also a lot of heart.

"We all start sharing, and especially Sai was the first to share, then Erin, and after Erin shared -- particularly as close as we all are -- I opened up, and that was huge for me," Brynn teases. "I opened up a lot about my past and my childhood and things that aren't all fun and games and laughing, and then basically it goes back to party mode and having fun."

This is Housewives, though; so expect drama. Erin didn't love seeing herself teary-eyed and frustrated on the cast trip to Anguilla in the trailer.

"I had a conflict with someone, and it was really raw and really emotional, and I didn't think that I would get to that point," Erin reflects, "but the reality is, these are friendships and that could have happened [off the show], it just was like so natural, but yet it was filmed."

"The fighting..." Brynn groans. "I always compare it to like when you’re planning a bachelorette party or something, you know? It all starts out great and then just little things, like, let’s not take that flight. Let's fly here, and at the end of it somebody is crying in the corner. It’s a mess!"

The women sum up their debut run as "passionate... not sexually" (Erin), "adventurous" (Brynn) and "meandering" (Jessel), as in twisty-turny.

"I feel like we work for the mayor’s office or something," Brynn laughs. "This is, like, the best freakin' city and we're representing it? It’s just an absolute yes! Like, absolute honor and privilege."

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, after The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

