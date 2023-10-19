'Tis the season to experiment with cozy recipes. Get cooking and save on top-rated Staub cookware at Amazon.
The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. Luckily, Amazon has just kicked off tons of early holiday deals and right now, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.
Whether you need a new set of pots for Thanksgiving, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 56% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.
Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the cast iron French oven for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.
Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss fall savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays.
Best Staub Cookware Deals
Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.
Get 39% off Staub's 16-ounce ceramic pumpkin cocotte for cozy autumn cooking.
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte
Ideal for cooking tall bone-in cuts, layered dishes, and desserts that rise, this 5-quart cocotte is also ideal for soups, stews, braises and deep-frying without messy stove splatters.
Staub Cast Iron 1.5-qt Petite French Oven
This petite French oven is perfect for cooking grains and other sumptuous sides. The round bottom and textured lid circulate and distribute moisture for fluffy, airy and delicious results. The oven is also great for simmering jams, soups and stews.
Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set
This Staub set comprises two rectangular baking dishes and universal bowls, all of which are coated with a scratch-resistant glass porcelain finish.
Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid
The Staub Iron Essential French Oven is not only stunning but also excels in retaining and distributing heat effectively.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: