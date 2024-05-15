While multi-hyphenate comedian Mindy Kaling is an absolute riot, finding a well-fitting, stylish bathing suit is no laughing matter. Thankfully, Kaling’s second collaboration with beloved swimsuit brand Andie is here to add joyful nostalgia to our beachwear options this summer. Welcome to Mindy x Andie Summer Camp, the newest cheeky launch from the brand.

The attention-grabbing theme embraces the spirit of summer, with swimsuits and cover-ups that conjure memories of carefree camp seasons of summers past. Find Americana-themed colors and flattering silhouettes inspired by the joyous memories of canoe races, friendship bracelets, and campfire s’mores.

The Office and The Mindy Project alum shared the motivation for the encore endeavor via a press release. "After the overwhelming response we received last year, I could not wait to team up with Andie again for our second collection." Kaling shared that she "wanted to channel the joy and nostalgia of summer camp into Andie’s signature style of empowering, flattering, and fun designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body." The body-positive styling is apparent in one- and two-piece suits, adorable cover-ups and even the swimwear piece we never knew we needed — a cardigan.

The bathing suits are available in sizes XS to XXXL, long-torso versions, and made from Andie eco-nylon, which is made of 80% recycled material, according to the brand. Prices range from $16 camp socks to $128 one-piece suits. Find bright colors, retro contrast trims, and designs that will stun on and off the beach. The first collab sold out quickly, so don't delay: Grab your favorites now.

