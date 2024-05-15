Summer will be here before you know it. Whether you're camping, grilling or hosting a backyard movie night, a good fire pit can instantly transform your outdoor space into a place made for memories, s'mores included. No matter the size of your backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke — giving you the perfect backyard bonfire.

Now through Monday, May 27, Solo Stove is offering up to 30% off its best-selling fire pits. The Solo Stove Memorial Day Sale is filled with sitewide deals on fan-favorites like the Yukon, Ranger and even the Pi Pizza Oven.

Shop Solo Stove's Memorial Day Sale

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. Solo Stove's compact fire pits and camp stoves are totally moveable, so wherever the Memorial Day party goes, your fire pit can follow.

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $300 $230 Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 10 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $90 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you. $230 $200 Shop Now

Yukon 2.0 Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit. $500 $400 Shop Now

In addition to the deals on fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles, Oprah's favorite pizza oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood and pellet adapters. Ahead, check out more of the best Memorial Day deals at Solo Stove to treat yourself to some outdoor fun this summer.

Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle Solo Stove Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle Wood-fired or propane-fueled, create pizzas to impress with the Solo Stove Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle. This set includes both a bamboo and stainless pizza peel, a turner, thermometer, pizza cutter, silicone mat, protective cover, stand, and the Pi Pizza Oven. $750 $480 Shop Now

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames. $465 $350 Shop Now

Titan Camping Stove Solo Stove Titan Camping Stove Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. $90 $80 Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place. $625 $500 Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. $420 $305 Shop Now

Campfire Solo Stove Campfire The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. $110 $100 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

