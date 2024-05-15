Shop
Solo Stove Is Having a Huge Memorial Day Sale With Up to 30% Off Best-Selling Fire Pits and More

Solo Stove Memorial Day Sale
Solo Stove
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:02 AM PDT, May 15, 2024

The Solo Stove Memorial Day Sale has smokeless fire pits for up to 30% off right now.

Summer will be here before you know it. Whether you're campinggrilling or hosting a backyard movie night, a good fire pit can instantly transform your outdoor space into a place made for memories, s'mores included. No matter the size of your backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke — giving you the perfect backyard bonfire.

Now through Monday, May 27, Solo Stove is offering up to 30% off its best-selling fire pits. The Solo Stove Memorial Day Sale is filled with sitewide deals on fan-favorites like the Yukon, Ranger and even the Pi Pizza Oven.

Shop Solo Stove's Memorial Day Sale

Solo Stove is known for designing stainless steel fire pits and camping essentials that run either entirely or partially off of biomass. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. Solo Stove's compact fire pits and camp stoves are totally moveable, so wherever the Memorial Day party goes, your fire pit can follow.

Bonfire 2.0

Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire 2.0

This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. 

$300 $230

Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa

Solo Stove Mesa
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Mesa

With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 10 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. 

$90 $80

Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you.

$230 $200

Shop Now

Yukon 2.0

Yukon 2.0
Solo Stove

Yukon 2.0

The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit.

$500 $400

Shop Now

In addition to the deals on fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles, Oprah's favorite pizza oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood and pellet adapters. Ahead, check out more of the best Memorial Day deals at Solo Stove to treat yourself to some outdoor fun this summer.

Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle

Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove

Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle

Wood-fired or propane-fueled, create pizzas to impress with the Solo Stove Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle. This set includes both a bamboo and stainless pizza peel, a turner, thermometer, pizza cutter, silicone mat, protective cover, stand, and the Pi Pizza Oven.

$750 $480

Shop Now

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0

Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames.

$465 $350

Shop Now

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0

Save big on a bonfire and stand to easily light up smokeless fires anywhere life takes you and protect your surfaces.

$345 $280

Shop Now

Titan Camping Stove

Titan Camping Stove
Solo Stove

Titan Camping Stove

Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. 

$90 $80

Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0

You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place.

$625 $500

Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. 

$420 $305

Shop Now

Campfire

Campfire
Solo Stove

Campfire

The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. 

$110 $100

Shop Now

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0

The Yukon is the biggest and baddest fire pit. Get more from your backyard flames with the bundle that does it all.

$985 $750

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

