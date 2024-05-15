Shop
Sales & Deals

Tory Burch's Spring Sale Is Here With Up to 40% Off Iconic Bags, Sandals, Accessories and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sydney Sweeney Tory Burch
Tory Burch
By Carolin Lehmann and Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:40 AM PDT, May 15, 2024

Save big on stunning Tory Burch handbags, shoes, accessories and ready to wear fashion before the Spring Sale ends.

If you're looking to add some affordable designer finds to your wardrobe, Tory Burch just added new markdowns during their Spring Sale happening right now. 

To get you ready for the spring and summer season, Tory Burch has deals up to 40% off across categories including ready-to-wear fashion. Whether you need a dress for brunch or a swimsuit for Memorial Day, this Spring Sale has everything you need. From the mini version of best-selling Tory Burch Miller Jelly Sandals to designer crossbody bags for all your springtime adventures, there are a ton of handbags, accessories and shoes to put the finishing touches on your wardrobe this season.

Shop the Tory Burch Spring Sale

Beloved by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore, Tory Burch is known for colorful, classic styles that are both timeless and versatile. 

Before your favorite styles sell out, give your wardrobe a well-deserved refresh with the great finds from the Tory Burch Spring Sale below. Check out the top Tory Burch shoes and bags we've found to shop before the sale ends. 

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

You'll want to add this charming chevron quilted bag to your cart before it sells out.

$548 $379

Shop Now

Minnie Travel Ballet

Minnie Travel Ballet
Tory Burch

Minnie Travel Ballet

The Minnie Travel Ballet is flexible and lightweight, defined by its unique ability to bend in half. Easily carry this ultra-comfortable flat in a tote or handbag.

$228 $159

Shop Now

Limited-Edition Crossbody

Limited-Edition Crossbody
Tory Burch

Limited-Edition Crossbody

Carry this classic pebbled leather purse by its handle or chain strap. 

$398 $199

Shop Now

Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-Handle Bag

Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-Handle Bag
Tory Burch

Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-Handle Bag

A timeless handle bag that can be worn with anything. Use the shoulder strap when you need your hands free.

$348 $279

Shop Now

Kira Chevron Camera Bag

Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Tory Burch

Kira Chevron Camera Bag

Keep it compact and cute with this lightweight Kira Chevron Camera Bag from Tory Burch.

$358 $279

Shop Now

McGraw Wallet Crossbody

McGraw Wallet Crossbody
Tory Burch

McGraw Wallet Crossbody

This wallet with a strap also fits a phone.

$298 $199

Shop Now

Virginia Belt Bag

Virginia Belt Bag
Tory Burch

Virginia Belt Bag

You'll get so much use out of this belt bag while running errands or hiking trails.

$158 $109

Shop Now

Ella Chain Soft Tote

Ella Chain Soft Tote
Tory Burch

Ella Chain Soft Tote

Ideal for every day, this tote has a roomy interior for all the essentials, including a laptop. 

$348 $174

Shop Now

Kira Flip-Flop

Kira Flip-Flop
Tory Burch

Kira Flip-Flop

These flip-flops have a comfy chevron-quilted footbed and a subtle logo.

$88 $59

Shop Now

Small Ella Printed Tote

Small Ella Printed Tote
Tory Burch

Small Ella Printed Tote

This stunning tote is released every season in collector’s edition prints. We love this spring bunny motif.

$228 $179

Shop Now

Large Fleming Soft Bucket Bag

Large Fleming Soft Bucket Bag
Tory Burch

Large Fleming Soft Bucket Bag

This chic bucket bag has pintucks in a diamond pattern and drawstrings. 

$598 $419

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Sandals for Spring 2024: Shop Stylish Flats, Heels and Wedges From On-Trend Brands

Style

The Best Sandals for Spring 2024: Shop Stylish Flats, Heels and Wedges From On-Trend Brands

Michael Kors Launched a Massive Summer Sale — Shop Our Top 10 Picks

Sales & Deals

Michael Kors Launched a Massive Summer Sale — Shop Our Top 10 Picks

Get an Extra 30% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes and More for Summer

Sales & Deals

Get an Extra 30% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes and More for Summer

Save Up to 57% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Spring at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 57% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Spring at Amazon

Best On Cloud Sneaker Deals: Save Up to 40% on Shoes for Men and Women

Sales & Deals

Best On Cloud Sneaker Deals: Save Up to 40% on Shoes for Men and Women

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

The 14 Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

Best Lists

The 14 Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Style

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

The Best On-Trend Sunglasses Under $20 to Shop on Amazon

Style

The Best On-Trend Sunglasses Under $20 to Shop on Amazon

Tags:

Latest News